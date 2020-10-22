Former Raiders OT Mario Henderson dies at 35

Mario Henderson (right) was the 91st overall pick in the 2007 NFL draft. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

Mario Henderson, who played four seasons for the then-Oakland Raiders, died Wednesday according to the Fort Myers News-Press. He was 35.

Henderson’s cause of death is not yet known.

A one-year starter at Florida State, Henderson was taken in the third round of the 2007 NFL draft and was plugged in as starter at left tackle in his second year with the Raiders. He ended up appearing in four NFL seasons with the Raiders, and also spent time with the San Diego Chargers.

James Chaney, Henderson’s high school and college teammate, broke the news of his death.

On behalf of the Lehigh Football Program I would like to extend my condolences to the family of our Brother, Lehigh Lightning & Florida State Seminole GREAT, Mr. Mario Henderson! #BoltUp #RestInPeace #Noleforever pic.twitter.com/FIkam787X0 — Coach Chaney (@coachchaney96) October 21, 2020

The Raiders soon released their own statement reacting to Henderson’s death:

The Raiders Family is heavy hearted following the passing of Mario Henderson, who was a third-round draft pick and played four seasons with the Silver and Black. Everyone will miss Mario's sense of humor and passion for football and life. The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with Mario's family and loved ones at this time.

After his pro football career, Henderson was most recently working with special needs students at Dunbar High School in Fort Myers and working as an assistant coach on the football team, per the News-Press. He earned his degree from Florida State via online classes in 2018.

