Former Raiders OL coach Carmen Bricillo hired by Giants

The first official move has been made regarding a Raiders coaching hire. It’s a departure. Offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo has been hired to the same position with the Giants.

January 11, 2024

It was expected that much of the Raiders offensive staff would be leaving this offseason. The Raiders had already ousted head coach Josh McDaniels and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi midseason, promoting Antonio Pierce to interim head coach and QB coach Bo Hardegree to offensive coordinator.

The offense was a major issue all season despite McDaniels being a longtime offensive coordinator. It was the defense that stepped up in most games under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Teams have reached out to interview Graham for their vacant DC jobs and have been denied those requests, which is a sign the Raiders would like to give the next head coach the option of keeping Graham in that position. It is also a sign that Pierce is at least in the running to keep the head coaching job.

