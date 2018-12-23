Former Raiders O-lineman weighs in on Taylor Lewan-Josh Norman fight originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Titans' 25-16 win over Washington on Thursday ended with quite the dust up on the sidelines.

And former Raiders offensive lineman Langston Walker had plenty to say about it.

Ain't no O-lineman worth a sh*t has anything to fear from a DB; especially a corner. This is fact. The best they can do is call us fat and slow..... https://t.co/aWMQYgUfqj — Langston B Walker (@langstonwalker) December 23, 2018

Walker, an Oakland native and the Raiders' second-round draft pick in 2002, played seven seasons for the Silver and Black.

After Tennessee's win, offensive lineman Taylor Lewan went off to Washington cornerback Josh Norman and mocked him as he sat on the bench. Lewan turned to Norman and did his bow-and-arrow celebration. Clearly, the Washington defender wasn't having it.

So, was Walker calling out Norman for even trying go after the much-bigger Lewan or did he think it was weak of the offensive lineman to waste his time with a corner? You be the judge.