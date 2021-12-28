Former NFL left tackle Bruce Davis has died, the Raiders announced Monday. Davis was 65.

“The thoughts and prayers of the Raider Nation are with the Davis family at this time,” the Raiders wrote in a statement.

The Raiders made Davis an 11th-round choice in 1979, and he played 11 NFL seasons. He started 76 games and played 121 in 8 1/2 seasons with the Raiders.

He ended his career with the Houston Oilers. Davis started 39 games for the Oilers from 1987-89.

Davis also played 16 postseason games and won two Super Bowl rings.

Former Raiders left tackle Bruce Davis dies at 65 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk