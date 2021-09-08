Former Raiders LB Tanner Muse signs with Seahawks

When the Raiders selected Tanner Muse in the third round of the 2020 draft, it seemed like a bit of a reach. During his time at Clemson, Muse wasn’t even a full-time starter for the Tigers. He did make a few plays in some big games, but most of his best work came on special teams.

After two seasons, the Raiders officially released Muse on Monday despite him never taking a snap for the team. Muse missed the entire 2020 season with a foot injury as he was placed on the injured reserve list after just a few practices.

Muse had an up and down training camp, but the team ultimately decided to move on. He officially cleared waivers on Tuesday but did not rejoin the team on the practice squad. Instead, he signed with the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Former #Raiders LB Tanner Muse is signing with the #Seahawks practice squad, per source. Fresh start for the 2020 third-round draft pick. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 7, 2021

According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, it doesn’t sound like the Raiders had much interest in bringing him back to even the practice squad. That is quite a fall for a player who was listed as one of the team’s starting linebackers just a few weeks ago.

Muse just turned 25, so it wouldn’t be a complete surprise if he was able to turn his career around in Seattle as a practice squad player. But as of now, he continues to be another blemish on the draft resume of Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.