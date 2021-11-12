Former Raiders HC Jon Gruden suing the NFL after ‘forced resignation’

The drama around Jon Gruden continues, even after he left the team weeks ago. According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Gruden is now suing the NFL and Roger Goodell as he believes the league forced him to leave.

According to Pelissero, Gruden is seeking damages after he believes the NFL leaked emails from an investigation looking into the Washington Football Team and potential misconduct.

Gruden claims there was significant character assassination from the league and would like to be paid his full salary from the Raiders. He believes the league leaked these emails during the season to create maximum damage to him and the Raiders.

Here is the full tweet thread by Pelissero on Gruden and the NFL’s upcoming legal battle:

Former #Raiders coach Jon Gruden is suing the NFL and Roger Goodell in Nevada district court, alleging they sought to destroy Gruden’s career and reputation through a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” that led to his resignation last month, Gruden’s attorney tells me. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 12, 2021

Gruden originally signed a 10-year, $100 million deal with the Raiders back in 2018. It will be fascinating to see if anything comes from this legal battle between the former head coach and the NFL.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.