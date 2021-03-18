Former Raiders FS Erik Harris signs one-year deal with Falcons

Levi Damien
·1 min read
Another Raiders starter has found a home elsewhere this free agency. Not 24 hours into the official start of free agency, free safety and special teams maven Erik Harris has signed on with the Falcons on a one-year deal. Financial details are not yet known.

Harris spent the past four seasons with the Raiders. The former CFLer was first a valuable special teams player but in Gruden’s first year back on the job, he earned his first starts on the defense, picking off two passes that season.

In 2019, the Raiders drafted Johnathan Abram in the first round and put him at one of the starting safety spots. Then Abram was lost in the season opener and Harris reclaimed his starting job the remainder of the season.

In 14 starts, Harris would lead the team with three interceptions, while returning two of them for touchdowns. He was also second on the team with eight pass breakups and second on the team with 74 combined tackles.

His numbers went down last season with Abram back healthy and the addition of Jeff Heath.

