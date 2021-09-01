Former Raiders fourth-round pick CB Isaiah Johnson lands on Texans practice squad

Who says you can’t go home? That’s what Isaiah Johnson did today. A few hours after the Raiders cut the former fourth-round pick, he has signed with the Houston Texans, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Texans signing former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson to their practice squad, according to a league source. Former @UHCougarFB standout — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 1, 2021

Johnson is a University of Houston alum who was born in nearby Bryan Texas.

Perhaps Johnson’s fortunes will turn around with a return to familiar territory. The 6-2, 210-pound cornerback struggled to get on the field with the Raiders. Much of that was injuries.

As a rookie in 2019, he saw action in just five games. Though he appeared in 14 games last season, he never started a game. Then this training camp he was injured nearly the entire time and ultimately fell behind and was the odd man out.

The highlight of Johnson’s career came in Los Angeles last season when he defended two consecutive passes from Justin Herbert in the right side of the end zone to preserve the Raiders victory. Those plays showed the type of player the Raiders hoped they were getting when they selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. They just were unable to see enough of it to warrant a roster spot for a third year.

