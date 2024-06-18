Former Raiders first round pick Gareon Conley signs with Cowboys

We’ve got a Gareon Conley sighting. Today the Cowboys signed Conley to the team’s offseason roster.

The #Cowboys have signed former #Raiders first-round DB Gareon Conley, who was most recently in the UFL. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 18, 2024

Conley is most notable as having been selected by the Raiders with the 24th overall pick in the 2017 draft. Then lasting just three seasons in the NFL before flaming out.

He lost his rookie season almost entirely with a mysterious ankle injury that GM Reggie McKenzie famously referred to as “shin splints” and then Conley infamously said was “fake news”.

His second season he started 14 games and had three interceptions. Then midway through his third season, he was traded to the Texans. He would last just eight games in Houston. He was placed in injured reserve prior to the start of the 2020 season and never played another down in the NFL.

He is widely considered one of the biggest busts among Raiders more recent first round picks.

Most recently Conley played in the UFL for the DC Defenders. He is still just 28 years of age.

