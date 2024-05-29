Former Raiders first round OL Alex Leatherwood signs with Chargers

It wasn’t so long ago the Raiders made Alex Leatherwood their selection at 17 overall. To be exact, it was three years ago the Alabama offensive tackle was made the top pick in Las Vegas. Which means he would still be on his rookie contract had the Raiders not cut ties with him after just one season.

There hasn’t been a lot of Letherwood sightings since he started all 17 games as a rookie for the Raiders, but today his name popped up as he has signed on with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced.

This will be Leatherwood’s fourth team in four seasons in the NFL. After he was waived by the Raiders prior to the start of the 2022 season, he joined the Bears where he appeared in four games with no starts. He didn’t play a game last season, spending the season on the Browns’ practice squad.

Now he will look to get his career on track with the division rival of the team that drafted and cut him after one season.

