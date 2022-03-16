Former Raiders FB Alec Ingold joins Dolphins on 2-year deal

This past week the reports came out that the Raiders would not be placing a tender on fullback Alec Ingold, much to the surprise of many. Well, it didn’t take long for Ingold to find a new home. He is signing with the Dolphins on a two-year deal, according to ESPN’s Tom Pelissero.

Former #Raiders FB Alec Ingold is signing a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million with the #Dolphins, per source. Mike McDaniel loves his fullbacks, and Ingold is about to become the second highest-paid one in the NFL. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2022

As Pelissero noted, new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel likes using a fullback in his offense. But, then, so too does Josh McDaniels, which is part of what makes the decision to let Ingold walk all the more puzzling.

The Raiders could’ve probably held onto the restricted free agent on a second round tender, but for whatever reason opted not to.

Ingold’s new deal with the Dolphins is a significant raise from what he would’ve made under the tender, so it works out well for him.

Ingold was the Raiders’ full time full back the past three seasons and considered one of the better fullbacks in the league. He tore his ACL in week nine of last season, but is expected to be ready for training camp.