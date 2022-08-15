Former Raiders ED Carl Nassib finally finds landing spot, returning to Buccaneers

It’s been five months since the Raiders made Carl Nassib one of the team’s cap casualties. And today, he finally found a new home. It’s the same as his old home.

Nassib has signed back with the Buccaneers where he played for two seasons in 2018-19.

Those two seasons were easily his most productive as an NFL player, putting up 12.5 sacks, more than he has for the other four years of his career combined. In 2018 in particular, he had career highs in sacks (6.5), QB hits (14), and tackles for loss (12).

In 2019, Todd Bowles took over as defensive coordinator and Nassib put up six sacks, 11 QB hits, and eight tackles for loss. Bowles is now the head coach in Tampa.

In Nassib’s two seasons in Las Vegas, he was mostly the next man up off the bench at defensive end.

Prior to last season, he made history, becoming the first ever active openly gay NFL player. Another box was checked when he became the first ever openly gay player to appear in an NFL game. Now he has a shot to continue his career.

