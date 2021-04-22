Former Raiders DT Maurice Hurst and DE Arden Key both join 49ers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Levi Damien
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Last week, the Raiders released two former draft picks in defensive tackle Maurice Hurst and defensive end Arden Key after three seasons, saving a total of over $4 million in salary cap money.

Now both have found a new home, back in the Bay Area with the 49ers. Hurst tweeted out the news Thursday afternoon.

Hurst signing with the 49ers comes a day after Key had joined the Raiders’ former cross-bay rival.

Key and Hurst were third and fifth-round picks respectively in Gruden’s first draft back with the Raiders in 2018. Neither were able to elevate the Raiders’ struggling pass rush as the team had hoped.

Hurst was a star at Michigan who was once considered a top ten draft talent until he was flagged for a heart condition at the scouting combine. This caused him to tumble in the draft until the Raiders traded up in the fifth round to get him.

While the heart condition has yet to really materialize, his status as a top prospect hasn’t either. He showed just enough to always look like he was on the brink of breaking out, but it wasn’t consistent enough to earn a regular starting job.

Hurst appeared in 40 games in three seasons with 17 starts, putting up eight career sacks, and 17 QB hits. While Key had just three sacks in 37 appearances with ten starts.

As it happens, the Raiders signed former 49ers defensive lineman Solomon Thomas this offseason.

Recommended Stories

  • 49ers sign RB Wayne Gallman, reportedly add DE Arden Key

    The San Francisco 49ers announced the signing of running back Wayne Gallman to a one-year deal, while NFL Network reported that the team also added defensive end Arden Key. The New York Giants selected Gallman in the fourth round of the 2017 draft, and the back played there for four years before leaving the team in free agency. Used primarily as a change-of-pace back during his time in New York, he ended up starting 10 games in 2020 following an early season injury to Saquon Barkley.

  • One City Pays $700K To Get Rid of Recyclables — and More Facts About How the Recycling Industry Costs Us

    Before the advent of modern municipal recycling, people did their own recycling. If a pair of pants got a tear, they'd be fixed. When they could no longer be fixed, they'd be cut up and used as rags....

  • Buccaneers QB Tom Brady rips 'dumb' rule change that relaxes NFL jersey number options

    The NFL on Wednesday adopted a rule change easing restrictions on approved jersey numbers. Tom Brady on Thursday ripped the rule on Instagram.

  • 2021 NFL draft profile: Alabama WR DeVonta Smith

    Everything NFL draft fans need to know about Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith

  • NFL will allow only five tryout players at rookie minicamps

    Cardinals cornerback Malcolm Butler, Vikings receiver Adam Thielen and Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr. are former tryout players. All three got their starts at a rookie minicamp, showing enough to get signed. With the rookie minicamps canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some potential NFL players went unnoticed and unsigned. They may never [more]

  • Titans sign DL Woodrow Hamilton, DB Chris Jones

    The Titans announced a pair of previously reported signings on Thursday afternoon and added word of two other additions to their defense. Defensive lineman Woodrow Hamilton and defensive back Chris Jones have signed with the team. They join linebacker B.J. Bello and defensive tackle Bruce Hector in joining the Titans. Hamilton played two games with [more]

  • Top offensive line prospect Penei Sewell turns his passion into rage on the football field

    Yahoo Sports’ Lead Draft Analyst Eric Edholm goes 1-on-1 with Oregon Left Tackle Penei Sewell thanks to USAA. The highest rated offensive lineman entering the 2021 NFL Draft describes his childhood in American Samoa, his decision to opt out of the 2020 NCAA season, and where he thinks he may go in the Draft. In advance of the NFL Draft, Penei Sewell partnered with&nbsp;USAA, Official NFL Salute to Service Partner, to offer fans an inside look at how his military-inspired-upbringing and his family’s history of military service have prepared him for success in life, on and off the football field. Click here to learn more about Sewell’s military background.

  • 2021 NFL Draft position rankings, 49ers’ mock draft roundup

    The names are known, but in which order will they go? Heres a primer of all the 2021 NFL Drafts top players broken down by position.

  • Brandon Aiyuk implies he won't change 49ers number despite new rules

    Brandon Aiyuk appears very comfortable with his No. 11.

  • Cubs recall Nico Hoerner, place Joc Pederson on 10-day IL

    Nico Hoerner will be available for the Cubs Thursday game against the Mets at Wrigley Field.

  • Gemma Chan, Susie Lau Call Out British Newspaper for ‘Trivializing’ Prince Philip’s ‘Casual Racism’

    Fashion blogger and journalist Susie Lau and “Crazy Rich Asians” star Gemma Chan have called out the Sunday Times for playing down the “casual racism” in its tribute article to the late Prince Philip, who died earlier this month at 99 years old. The Sunday Times published a front page report one day after Prince Philip’s funeral on April 18, saying the British public "secretly enjoyed" the late Duke of Edinburgh’s racist comments, according to Insider. Lau, known as @susiebubble on Instagram, posted about the catch on the social media platform while listing an extensive compilation of reasons why she is demanding "a retraction and apology for the piece," alongside ESEA Network members Ying Suen, Anny Ma, and Ruth Lie.

  • Nothing has changed on Larry Fitzgerald front

    Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and General Manager Steve Keim have been asked about wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald‘s plans for 2021 many times since the end of last season, but they haven’t had much to say. That did not change during a Thursday press conference. Kingsbury said that he’s talked to Fitzgerald about golf and [more]

  • Drew Brees 'only really felt good in one game' during Saints' 2020 season

    An abdominal issue limited Brees during the 2020 season.

  • Raiders owner Mark Davis takes responsibility for 'I can breathe' tweet posted after Derek Chauvin conviction

    Davis explained his reasoning for the tweet and said that the Raiders would not delete it.

  • Jorge Masvidal heading into Kamaru Usman rematch a changed man

    On Saturday, Masvidal will get a second crack at Usman and his welterweight title, when they rematch in the main event of UFC 261 before a sold-out crowd in Jacksonville, Florida.

  • Athletics win 11th straight game on bases-loaded, extra-innings error

    The A's have gone from 0-6 to the second-best record in baseball.

  • Larry Nance Jr. with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls

    Larry Nance Jr. (Cleveland Cavaliers) with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls, 04/21/2021

  • Elite clubs will scheme again, but opponents ready to fight another day

    The spectacular collapse of the proposed European Super League may feel like a victory for supporters who protested against the plans across the continent and outside English Premier League grounds but the top clubs are already plotting their next move. Back in 2019 a much-maligned proposal to overhaul the Champions League club competition into a 32-team division nearly saw the light of day and then came plans for big changes to the structure and finances of English football last year. 'Project Big Picture' was a plan put forward by Liverpool and Manchester United to increase funding for the 72 English Football League (EFL) teams but also included special voting rights for the biggest sides in the top flight.

  • Haley goes for three Xfinity wins in a row at Talladega

    No current NASCAR Xfinity Series driver has attained mastery over superspeedways to the extent achieved by Kaulig Racing‘s Justin Haley, who will try for his third straight Talladega Superspeedway win in Saturday‘s Ag-Pro 300 (4 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Haley, who will start fifth, swept both Talladega races last year. […]

  • Former UFC, Invicta FC fighter Pearl Gonzalez signs multi-fight deal with BKFC

    MMA veteran Pearl Gonzalez has signed a multi-fight deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.