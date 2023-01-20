Former Raiders on Divisional round playoff teams

This weekend is the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Where the six Wild Card weekend winners are joined by the two top seeds to make a field of eight remaining in the hunt for the Lombardi.

These are the four games this weekend along with the former Raiders on the eight rosters.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs

Sat, 1:30 pm Pacific (4:30 ET)

Jaguars

WR Zay Jones

DE Arden Key

Practice Squad

S Tyree Gillespie

Chiefs

None

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Sat 5:15 pm Pacific (8:15 ET)

Giants

DT Justin Ellis

C Jon Feliciano

DT Jihad Ward

Practice Squad

DT Vernon Butler (2022 offseason roster)

WR Jaydon Mickens (2017 UDFA signing)

Eagles

None

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills

Sun 12:00 pm Pacific (3 pm ET)

Bengals

None

Bills

RB Taiwan Jones

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Sun 3:30 pm Pacific (6:30 pm ET)

Cowboys

CB Trayvon Mullen

49ers

Injured Reserve

DT Maurice Hurst

Practice Squad

WR Willie Snead

