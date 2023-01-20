Former Raiders on Divisional round playoff teams
This weekend is the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Where the six Wild Card weekend winners are joined by the two top seeds to make a field of eight remaining in the hunt for the Lombardi.
These are the four games this weekend along with the former Raiders on the eight rosters.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Sat, 1:30 pm Pacific (4:30 ET)
Jaguars
WR Zay Jones
DE Arden Key
Practice Squad
S Tyree Gillespie
Chiefs
None
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
Sat 5:15 pm Pacific (8:15 ET)
Giants
DT Justin Ellis
C Jon Feliciano
DT Jihad Ward
Practice Squad
DT Vernon Butler (2022 offseason roster)
WR Jaydon Mickens (2017 UDFA signing)
Eagles
None
Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills
Sun 12:00 pm Pacific (3 pm ET)
Bengals
None
Bills
RB Taiwan Jones
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Sun 3:30 pm Pacific (6:30 pm ET)
Cowboys
CB Trayvon Mullen
49ers
Injured Reserve
DT Maurice Hurst
Practice Squad
WR Willie Snead
List
Raiders 2022 season awards: MVP, Rookie of the Year, Breakout player, more