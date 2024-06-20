Former Raiders DB Roderic Teamer signs with Saints

Back in 2021, Gus Bradley took over as Raiders defensive coordinator. He brought along with him a couple of his former players from his time with the Chargers. One of them was Roderic Teamer.

The DB and special teams ace had spent just one season in LA, all of which was on the practice squad. But his talents had him elevated to the active roster nine times that season. And when Bradley had the opportunity to get Teamer back, he did it.

Bradleys time with the Raiders lasted just one season. He left along with the rest of the Raiders staff under previous head coach Jon Gruden. But even with Bradley gone, Teamer stuck around.

Two more season Teamer played with the Raiders. Mostly for his standout special team work, but occasionally for his work as a versatile defensive back.

After three seasons in Las Vegas, Teamer was not re-signed this offseason and today he found a new home. The former New Orleans native has signed on with his hometown Saints.

Former Raiders safety Roderic Teamer is signing today with the Saints, per sources. Teamer, who is from New Orleans and played at Tulane, now returns home. pic.twitter.com/8DrWJXOtbY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 20, 2024

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire