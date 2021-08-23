Former Raiders controller denies wrongdoing amid departures in team’s business office

Four executives within the Raiders business organization have left the team recently, and one of them has now spoken out to say she did nothing wrong.

Araxie Grant, who resigned as team controller, told Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal that she did nothing improper.

“I’ve been contacted by several news outlets with questions about why I resigned,” Grant said. “As a CPA I have a duty to maintain confidentiality and, for this reason, I am not able to disclose details or answer questions regarding my resignation from the Raiders. I can say that I have never been involved in any financial impropriety or wrongdoing before or during my 20-month tenure with the Raiders.”

Grant, team President Marc Badain, Chief Financial Officer Ed Villanueva and Senior Vice President Brandon Doll all left the team this offseason, and multiple reports have indicated that there were financial irregularities within the Raiders organization. The specific nature of those irregularities is not clear, but Grant wants to make clear that she was not involved in anything negligent or illegal.

“I am someone who lives by high standards of ethics and integrity,” she said. “As a CPA, I have never, and would never, participate in unethical accounting practices, or compromise my professional responsibilities in any way. I am grateful for the chance to have worked with the Raiders and look forward to my next career challenge.”

Raiders owner Mark Davis has not spoken publicly about the departures within his office.

