Former Raiders CEO says organization should reach out to fans amid Jon Gruden email scandal

Jon Gruden is no longer the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after racist, sexist, and homophobic emails surfaced in the Washington Football Team investigation. On Monday Night Football, the Ravens came from behind against the Colts in overtime thanks to Calais Campbell’s timely FG block and Lamar Jackson making some history. In the MLB Playoffs, the Boston Red Sox eliminated the Tampa Bay Rays, the Atlanta Braves took a 2-1 NLDS lead over the Milwaukee Braves, and the San Francisco Giants took a 2-1 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Plus, one of the most incredible win-streaks in game show history comes to an end.