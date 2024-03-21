Former Raiders CB Tyler Hall signs with Eagles on one-year deal

Another Raiders free agent has found a new home. This time it’s cornerback Tyler Hall who signed on with the Eagles.

Hall spent the past two seasons with the Raiders appearing in 31 games with six starts.

Hall spent part of the time on the practice squad, but played well enough to be elevated several times and signed to the active roster as well.

The four-year veteran compiled four pass breakups and 40 combined tackles in his two seasons in Las Vegas.

In 2021, prior to joining the Raiders, he would get a ring with the Rams, having appeared in four games that season.

