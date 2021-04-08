Former Raiders CB Phillip Adams kills five before killing himself

Tragic news comes out of Rock Hill South Carolina where former NFL defensive back Phillip Adams is said to have murdered five people, put a sixth person in the hospital, before Adams then committed suicide.

Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, were pronounced dead at the scene along with grandchildren Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5, the York County coroner’s office said. A man who had been working at the home, James Lewis, 38, from Gaston, was found shot to death outside, and a sixth person was hospitalized with “serious gunshot wounds,” York County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson Trent Faris said.

Adams had been treated by the doctor, who lived near the home of the former NFL player’s home.

Adams attended South Carolina State and was a seventh0round pick by the 49ers in 2010 draft. In 2012 he joined the Raiders, where he appeared in 31 games with four starts over two seasons. Adams also had short stints with the Patriots, Seahawks, Jets, and Falcons. His final season was in 2015. He was just 33 years old.

In 2012 with the Raiders, Adams suffered two concussions in three games. His father told a local TV station that he blames the NFL for the issues his son suffered from. And his agent Scott Casterline said Adams struggled away from the game. A grim reminder of the lasting effects of CTE on NFL players.