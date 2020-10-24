Former Raiders CB Mike Haynes named one of the biggest NFL trade deadline steals

Over the next few weeks, player movement should pick up as we approach the NFL trade deadline. Over the past few years, we have seen the Raiders be active on the trade market, both trading for and sending away players.

One of the team’s best trade deadline moves ever was acquiring cornerback Mike Haynes from the New England Patriots. The Raiders gave up a few picks, including a 1984 first-round pick, but Haynes turned into a Hall of Fame cornerback in Los Angeles.

In a recent article by David Kenyon of Bleacher Report, he named the eight biggest deals at the NFL trade deadline. Not surprisingly, the Haynes trade showed up on the list. Here is a snippet of Kenyon’s thoughts on the deal and why it was such a win for the Raiders:

“Haynes immediately made a difference, helping the Raiders win the Super Bowl that season and earning All-Pro recognition in each of the next two years. Haynes solidified his Hall of Fame resume while playing opposite five-time Pro Bowl corner Lester Hayes. The deal worked out OK for New England, which used a 1984 first-rounder to trade up for wide receiver Irving Fryar. Though his prime came almost a decade later and with the Miami Dolphins, Fryar held a key role on New England’s 1985 AFC championship team.”

The Raiders are expected to be active once again ahead of this trade deadline, but don’t expect them to have anywhere near the success they had in 1983. The Haynes trade will go down as one of the team’s best moves in franchise history.

