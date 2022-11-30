Former Raiders 1st round pick S Johnathan Abram claimed by Seahawks

Three weeks ago, Johnathan Abram was still a member of the Raiders. The team that selected him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Now he is joining his third NFL team.

When Abram was waived on November 8, the Packers claimed him off waivers. He lasted two games in Green Bay before being waived again. This time, it’s the Seahawks who claimed him, putting him on his third team in three weeks time.

The former 27th overall pick had started nearly every game in which he appeared with the Las Vegas Raiders. Even two weeks before he was waived, he was still the team’s full time starter. But ultimately the team decided they preferred what veteran Duron Harmon gave them alongside second-year safety Tre’von Moehrig and cut ties with Abram.

Even if Abram had not been waived, it was his final season with the Raiders after the team opted not to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. He didn’t make it that far. And even a change of scenery has not helped him to find his place. Third team’s the charm?

