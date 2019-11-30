Former Raider Terrelle Pryor reportedly stabbed, in stable condition

Jon Williams

Former Raider Terrelle Pryor reportedly is in stable condition after being stabbed Friday night, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday morning, citing a source.

Pryor was stabbed in the shoulder and chest and underwent surgery, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday morning, citing sources. 

Sources also told WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh, who first reported the news of the incident, that there is a woman in custody at Pittsburgh Police headquarters in connection with the stabbing.

Pryor, 30, was drafted by the Raiders in the third round of the 2011 NFL Supplemental Draft. It was the last draft pick legendary Raiders owner Al Davis ever made.

Pryor, who played both quarterback and wide receiver in the NFL, appeared in 14 games for the Raiders from 2011-2013, including starting at quarterback nine times in 2013. He currently is a free agent.

