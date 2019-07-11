Marshawn Lynch is from the Bay Area, and he loves his community. The Oakland native, and former Raider, has a shop in the area near Jack London Square and even appeared in front of the Oakland City Council on behalf of the A's.

That's where he calls home.

In his latest act of kindness and support, the running back held a carnival on Tuesday for kids in the Oakland area -- and everything was free:

Kids in Oakland didn't have to pay a dime for some summertime fun today. The carnival came to their West Oakland neighborhood courtesy of NFL stars @marcuspeters and @MoneyLynch pic.twitter.com/ixIAlYPzAx — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) July 10, 2019

NFL cornerback Marcus Peters, also a native of The Town, help put on the festivities as well.

There was food and rides in the West Oakland neighborhood -- and we're talking legitimate rides in what was originally thought to be something small.

But that's not what Lynch is about.

Good on you, guys.

Former Raider Marshawn Lynch throws free carnival for kids of Oakland originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area