A former quarterback, Drew Sanders now joins Broncos as a versatile defender

In high school, Drew Sanders played on both sides of the football in Denton, Texas. He grew up playing quarterback.

He was a run-heavy quarterback, rushing for more yards (438) and touchdowns (eight) on the ground than he had passing (392; 2) in his freshman season, but Sanders was a quarterback nonetheless.

“I really played quarterback growing up from peewee football all the way until about freshman year,” Sanders said after he was picked by the Denver Broncos in the third round of the NFL draft. “I just ended up playing a little bit more running back and receiver. Junior year, I started playing more defense.”

Playing quarterback, running back and wide receiver, Sanders totaled 2,124 all-purpose yards in three years and scored 57 touchdowns. He also starred on defense with a breakout 119-tackle, eight-sack season as a junior.

His father, Mitch Sanders, played college football at Dayton before later becoming a coach.

“I grew up with the sport,” the younger Sanders said. “Being a kid, you always looked up at football players and football coaches. I just kind of fell in love with the sport. I’m glad he’s a football coach, and I’m glad he let me be around it as much as I was. It just built up a love for the sport.”

Sanders was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and he initially attended Alabama as a linebacker. The Crimson Tide used Sanders both as an inside linebacker and an outside linebacker, but he was primarily a backup.

After totaling 33 tackles and one sack in a bit role at Alabama from 2020-2021, Sanders transferred to Arkansas ahead of the 2022 season. Then he had a breakout year.

Sanders played inside linebacker for the Razorbacks, totaling 103 tackles (13.5 behind the line), 9.5 sacks, six pass breakups, three forced fumbles and one interception in 12 games. Those impressive totals earned Sanders unanimous All-American recognition last fall.

The Broncos loved everything about Sanders in the pre-draft process and ultimately decided to pick him in the third round of the draft last week.

“It’s been a dream come true,” Sanders said after being drafted. “Ever since I was a little kid, I dreamed of playing in the NFL. It was just a surreal moment. Just having all my family there — it was a big, big thing for me, my family and everyone that’s been a part of my life getting me here.”

Sanders seems unlikely to start over Josey Jewell or Alex Singleton in Week 1, but he will likely have a key role on special teams while competing for rotational snaps on defense as a rookie. A versatile player, Sanders should be able to win playing time before long.

“I’m thankful to be a part of the Broncos, and I can’t wait to get after it with these guys,” Sanders said.

