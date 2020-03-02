Former QB Brady Quinn believes Redskins should be patient with 'franchise quarterback' Dwayne Haskins

Could the Redskins become the second NFL team in as many years to follow up one first-round quarterback selection with another?

Thanks to the recent Tua Tagovailoa rumors involving Washington, it at least appears like they're considering it.

Ex-NFL QB Brady Quinn, however, wouldn't if he were in charge. While sitting down with the Redskins Talk podcast last week at the NFL Combine, he explained why he's a fan of the team's incumbent passer.

"I like Dwayne. He's a franchise quarterback," Quinn said.

"He only started one year in college and then, when you really break down that one year in college, he got better and better and better as the season went," he added. "Toward the end of the season, he was playing his best football, and I think you could make somewhat of a case for that, too, just watching him with Washington last year."

In his own session with the media in Indianapolis, Ron Rivera spoke to Quinn's point about Haskins growing throughout his rookie season. According to Rivera, he was pleased with what No. 7 did once the former coaching staff began building game plans around him, calling those starts the times where he really saw "the potential for a young man to be the type of player that he can be."

Haskins' improvement was obvious to outsiders and fans as well. In his first pro appearance against the Giants, he came in overwhelmed and was processing things far too slowly. He ended that afternoon with three interceptions on just 17 throws.

But just a few months later, and more importantly after a handful of starts, he put together a near-perfect passer rating in the first half of a rematch with the Giants before an ankle injury forced him out. To put it simply: He looked legit.

So, if he could make those kinds of strides from September to December as a 22-year-old, it's tempting to imagine what he could become if he learns from his successes and failures in 2019, applies himself for a full offseason and has more talent around him.

That's essentially how Quinn sees it.

"This is a guy we've got to be patient with, or at least you should try to be patient with, because there's a lot of upside there," he told Redskins Talk. "He's got the raw tools, the talent, the way he spins the football, strong arm, all that stuff. And he's smart. He's the type of guy who gets it."

The main concern Quinn has is how Haskins handles his second coaching staff, something that could certainly affect his confidence and production. Some QBs aren't able to rise above that sort of change so early on in the NFL, so Quinn is eager to monitor that.

As of now, though, the analyst doesn't see a need for the Redskins to draft serious competition for Haskins. When it comes to the scale of support for the Ohio State star, Quinn comfortably checks in on the "pro" side of things.

"You don't need a quarterback in my opinion," he said.

