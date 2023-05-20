Former QB Alex Smith says Zach Wilson’s shortcomings due to Robert Saleh

There’s no question the Jets haven’t gotten their money’s worth out of their No. 2 overall pick from 2021, QB Zach Wilson. There are many thoughts as to why he has struggled to this point and led to the Jets making their pursuit of Aaron Rodgers.

One thought that was shared by former NFL quarterback Alex Smith has to do with the big man on the sidelines, head coach Robert Saleh.

On a recent appearance on SiriusXM, Smith shared concerns about defensive-minded head coaches, such as Saleh, being able to truly develop a young quarterback.

“There is a different mentality, from my career, when you play for an offensive head coach that wants to light up the scoreboard and outscore the opponent,” Smith said, via Fox News. “There’s a different mentality you have, especially as a young quarterback versus a defensive head coach, when really the [coach’s] mentality is, ‘Hey, don’t screw up, don’t turn the ball over, don’t put us in a bad situation.’ … That’s a huge difference in a mentality and a mindset for a young quarterback, especially if it’s a bit rocky to start.”

Smith also went on to specifically mention Saleh and that he seems to believe Saleh is one of the biggest reasons Wilson hasn’t developed entering his third NFL season.

“Robert Saleh, you’re a great defensive mind and coordinator, but, like, you have no idea how to develop a quarterback,” Smith said. “The coordinator you hired (former offensive coordinator and now current Rams OC Mike LaFleur) never called plays. So, that’s a completely different animal. And as much as you think you’re prepared to handle that development of a young kid, you’re just not.”

The Jets now have an offensive coordinator in Nathaniel Hackett that has held that position with three other teams — Bills, Jaguars, Packers — and spent most of 2022 as head coach of the Broncos. Their hope is that with Rodgers and Hackett in the mix, the Jets will have the resources available to help Wilson learn and be able to step back onto the field once Rodgers is finished.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire