Former Purdue TE Garrett Miller has committed to Texas A&M from the transfer portal

Texas A&M has seen several tight ends from the 2023 roster depart through the transfer portal, including standout Jake Johnson, who will reportedly follow his brother, former Aggies quarterback Max Johnson, to North Carolina for the 2024 season.

However, new head coach Mike Elko has been on quite the roll, landing multiple players from the portal in the past two days, which now reportedly includes former Purdue tight end Garrett Miller, who announced his commitment to the Aggies with a short post on X, stating: “Gig’ em #committted.” With two years of eligibility remaining, Miller, a native of Round Rock, Texas, will return home for his final two collegiate campaigns.

In four seasons with the Boiler Makers, Jones played in 29 games. He recorded 51 receptions, 456 yards for an 8.9 receiving average, and three touchdowns from 2019-2023.

Standing at 6’5″ and 255 pounds, Miller has been used as an inline blocker with proven receiving ability and has a chance to replace the production lost with A&M senior TE Max Wright leaving the program after six seasons.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire