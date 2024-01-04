Former Purdue DE/OLB Nic Scourton has received a prediction to land with Texas A&M

Amid his visit to College Station, former star Purdue defensive end/outside linebacker Nic Scourton, a native of Bryan, Texas, has received the all-important prediction from 247Sports Recruiting Director Steve Wiltfong to land with Texas A&M after his campus visit on Wednesday.

Needing another play-maker on defense after several key players have entered the transfer portal, including defensive linemen Walter Nolen (transferred to Ole Miss) and Fadil Diggs (transferred to Syracuse), Scourton’s versatility as an elite pass rusher while adding needed plug-and-play ability as a run stopper, the fact that Wilfong released his prediction on the day of Scourton’s visit is as a good a sign as ever.

In just his second collegiate season with the Boilermakers, Scourton took full advantage after earning a starting role, recording 50 tackles (33 solo tackles), 10 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and three pass deflections on the year while leading the Big 10 in sacks.

After less than two months on the job, Aggies head coach Mike Elko has landed eight players through the transfer portal, filling multiple holes on both sides of the ball. Still, if he can secure Scourton’s commitment, it’s time to seriously re-think any recent predictions for A&M’s chances to compete in 2024.

