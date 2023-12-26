Former Purdue DE/OLB and Bryan, Texas native Nic Scourton has entered the transfer portal

The transfer portal is set to close on Tuesday, Jan. 2, and even in late December, high-profile players have continued to enter their names, including former Purdue outside linebacker/defensive end Nic Scourton, who is a native of Bryan, Texas, first reported from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

Coming out of the 2022 recruiting class, Scourton surprisingly did not receive an offer from Texas A&M, choosing the Boilermakers, which, at least statically, looked like the right choice during the past two seasons.

Earning a starting spot in the trenches during his 2023 sophomore season, Scourton lit up that stat sheet with 50 tackles (33 solo tackles), 10 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and three pass deflections, leading the Big 10 in sacks on the year.

With veteran DL Fadil Diggs transferring to Syracuse, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko needs another starting-caliber hybrid outside linebacker to add to the Aggies’ pass-rushing arsenal, and after receiving little interest from the Maroon & White out of high school, I can’t imagine a better fit for a player than looks more than ready for SEC play.

Standing at 6’4″ and weighing 280 pounds, Scourton has the size to line up at the 4i or 3-tech with prominent standing pass-rush ability and could utilized in twists and stunts in various packages.

