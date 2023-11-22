Former Purdue football All-American tight end Dave Young dies

One of Purdue football's all-time greats, former All-American Dave Young, died on Tuesday at age 64.

Young is perhaps the greatest tight end in Purdue history, combining with quarterback Mark Herrmann for one of the Big Ten's top quarterback-receiver duos from 1977-80.

Young led the Big Ten in receptions in 1979 (51) and 1980 (67) and was the league leader in touchdown receptions (8) in 1979.

Young finished his career at Purdue with 180 catches for 2,316 yards and 27 touchdowns. His 27 touchdown catches rank behind only Brian Alford (31) in Purdue history.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Dave Young.



An All-American, a record-breaking tight end, and a great Boilermaker. pic.twitter.com/VYH8nETuEx — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) November 22, 2023

In the 1979 Bluebonnet Bowl, Young caught the game-winning touchdown in a 27-22 victory over No. 12 Tennessee. That remains the only Boilermaker football team to win 10 games in a season. Young also helped Purdue win the 1978 Peach Bowl over Georgia Tech and the 1980 Liberty Bowl over Missouri.

Young was selected in the second round of the 1981 NFL draft by the New York Giants. He played in 25 career games for the Giants and Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts, catching three touchdowns.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

Tight end Dave Young (80) formed an All-American passing combination with quarterback Mark Herrmann from 1977-80.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Dave Young, Purdue All-American tight end, dies at 64