Former Purdue basketball coach Gene Keady on Bob Knight: 'He was special in my career'

WEST LAFAYETTE — Few college basketball coaches are as synonymous with one another as Bob Knight and Gene Keady.

Throughout the 1980s and '90s, Purdue basketball vs. Indiana was must-see television.

Not only for the high quality of basketball but for the characters on the sidelines, in this case, Knight and Keady.

On the court, Knight and Keady were bitter enemies.

Off the court, there was a mutual respect between two friends who later became Hall of Fame coaches.

1/22/2000 --- Indiana's Bob Knight and Purdue's Gene Keady talk before the start of their game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

Keady released a statement on Thursday, following Knight's death on Wednesday.

"My deepest sympathies go out to the Knight family and all the fans he had over the years," Keady's statement said. "Bob was one of those guys that had everyone's respect as a coach, but he was a great friend to me.

"He was special in my career because although we had many battles, we always respected each other and the game. When you faced his teams, you had to be at your best and try to get your team to its best too. Lot of great memories of our time together. It's a sad day for me and for college basketball."

'He made us better': Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter reflects on playing Bob Knight

