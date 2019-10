Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth have a conversation with former Utah punter Tom Hackett, who now works for KSL Sports in Salt Lake City. Hackett discusses his observations seeing the Utes each week and how the loss to USC aided Utah's focus in the Pac-12 South race. See more analysis of Pac-12 Football every Tuesday during "Inside Pac-12 Football" on Pac-12 Network.

