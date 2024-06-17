Former PSG Star Suffers Bloody Nose in France’s 1-0 Victory Against Austria (Photo)

Former Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé and France secured a 1-0 win over Austria on Monday night. However, Les Bleus paid a price for taking all three points as the 25-year-old suffered what appears to be a broken nose after being left bloody around the area.

As a result, there’s speculation about whether the player can continue playing, but it seems that if he does stay and play, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner will likely need to wear a protective mask, such as Victor Osimhen has worn.