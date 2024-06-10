Former PSG Sensation Joining Real Madrid Was ‘Next Logical Step,’ Superstar Says

Kylian Mbappé made it official last Monday, sealing his move to Real Madrid after bidding adieu to Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. The French sensation penned a five-year deal with the Spanish giants, gearing up to shine as their next big star.

Moreover, one player believes that the 25-year-old joining Los Blancos was the logical next step in the player’s career. Eduardo Camavinga noted that if Mbappé wants to win the UEFA Champions League, it made sense for him to join Real Madrid.

“It is the next logical step in Kylian’s career: Real Madrid is the club he needed after PSG. PSG could help him with his personal goals,” Camavinga said (h/t GOAL). “Also on a collective level, because he wants to win the Champions League. So I think Real Madrid is the perfect club.”

While the player is living his dream of joining the Spanish giants, it hasn’t been without its critics. Max Eberl, Bayern Munich’s sporting director, expressed concerns about the current state of the transfer market, pointing to Real Madrid’s recent signing of Mbappé as a prime example.

Believing that the current market isn’t workable, the Bavarian executive is sure that “no club is benefiting” from the situation. It will be interesting to see if more executives from other clubs express these same sentiments.