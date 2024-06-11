Former PSG Bosses Ruled Out in Man Utd’s Search for Erik ten Hag Successor, Report Says

Manchester United could be looking for a new manager, as Erik ten Hag’s future is uncertain. A recent report revealed that the Red Devils are expected to decide whether the Dutchman will continue as manager.

Ten Hag has returned from holiday but is yet to find out whether he will be in charge for a third season at Old Trafford, with the club’s post-season review still ongoing.

However, two former PSG managers are out of the running for the Manchester United job should the English club decide to move off the 54-year-old this summer.

According to The Times (h/t The Evening Standard), Pochettino is out of contention after discussions with the Premier League side. Moreover, the Argentine boss joins Thomas Tuchel in stepping away from the picture.

Nonetheless, this information might disappoint a Manchester United legend who was reportedly pushing for Pochettino to come to Old Trafford. Journalist Graeme Bailey reported that Sir Alex Ferguson is keen for Pochettino to be the new head coach of Manchester United.

During his time with the Parisians, the 52-year-old won the Coupe de France in 2021, the Trophée des Champions in 2022, and the 2021-22 Ligue 1 title.