Former A's prospect Noah Vaughan homers off wife, but she gets revenge

When it comes to a walk-off home run, nobody is safe. In this case, neither parties were.

Former A's prospect Noah Vaughan's recent clip of taking his wife Riley yard and bat-flipping went viral on social media.

Rightfully so, it was pretty epic:

Hit a HR on his wife, then did a bat flip 😂



But she got her revenge soon thereafter throwing a nasty curve at him:

Swing and miss.

You hate to see it.

Riley, a former Texas A&M softball player (2016-19), knew exactly what to do in order to make sure Noah didn't have the last word.

She was selected to the 2017 All-SEC Second Team and was an NFCA Third Team All-American at third base that season after slashing .350/.446/.656. She obviously can pitch too.

Noah, who was released by the A's on March 27, played on three teams last season including 15 games with the A's Class-A short-season affiliate.

The players are currently finding unique ways to stay in shape with Opening Day's starting date still being in question due to the coronavirus pandemic. Noah appears to at least be staying season-ready thanks to Riley.

Wonder what dinner was like that night …

