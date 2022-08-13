Former All-Pro WR Dez Bryant impressed by Desmond Ridder’s debut

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Deen Worley
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Atlanta Falcons
    Atlanta Falcons
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dez Bryant
    Dez Bryant
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Desmond Ridder
    Desmond Ridder
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Marcus Mariota
    Marcus Mariota
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder put on a quality performance against the Lions in his preseason debut. Ridder ended the game with 103 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score to give the Falcons the lead late in the fourth quarter.

Not only did Ridder impress fans in Atlanta, he also caught the eye of Dez Bryant. The former Cowboys and Ravens wide receiver took to Twitter during the game to praise Ridder’s performance.

While he was complimenting Ridder, Bryant also noted that he doesn’t believe the Falcons trust starter Marcus Mariota due to the team selecting a quarterback in the third round. Bryant also noted that he feels Ridder can read the field better than Mariota and won’t fold in high-pressure moments.

Time will tell if Bryant’s claims are true, but for now, fans are excited about the possibilities of Atlanta’s third-round pick.

Related

Falcons fans loved what they saw from rookie QB Desmond Ridder

Best photos from the Falcons' 27-23 win over the Lions

Falcons vs. Lions: Takeaways from Friday's preseason opener

WATCH: Falcons QB Desmond Ridder beats Lions on late TD

Falcons rookie Drake London's injury is not serious, per report

List

Falcons Twitter reacts to thrilling preseason victory over Lions

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

Recommended Stories