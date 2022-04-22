Former All-Pro safety Earl Thomas “ready” to resume his NFL career

Earl Thomas has been out of the NFL game for the past two seasons.

The three-time All-Pro safety was released from the Baltimore Ravens after a practice altercation with a teammate in 2019 and has been a free agent since.

The longtime Seahawk was a member of Seattle’s “legion on boom” and boasts over 30 career interceptions. He played a huge role in the Seahawks’ Super Bowl run in 2014.

Thomas told ESPN’s Adam Schefter he is “ready” to make a comeback to the league after his two-year halt.

“I’m in shape. My timing is on point – I’m proud of that.”

Known as one of the best defensives backs in the NFL for much of his career, Thomas should draw interest from many organizations. The 33-year-old believes he still has something left in the tank.

