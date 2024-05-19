Former All-Pro running back David Johnson retires after 8 seasons in the NFL

FILE - New Orleans Saints running back David Johnson runs during the first half an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Jan. 8, 2023. Johnson says he's retiring from the NFL after eight seasons. The 32-year-old made the announcement on Instagram Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — Former All-Pro running back David Johnson says he's retiring from the NFL after eight seasons.

The 32-year-old made the announcement on Instagram Sunday. Johnson had his All-Pro season for the Arizona Cardinals in 2016, leading the NFL with 2,118 total yards from scrimmage, including 1,239 rushing and 879 receiving.

“There’s been highs and lows, but I’ve felt very fortunate and honored by the people who’ve supported me along this journey,” Johnson posted. “The relationships and brotherhoods I’ve formed with so many of my dawgs will never be forgotten. I’m going to miss the locker room, dining hall, and before meeting vibes.”

Johnson injured his left wrist in the opening game of the 2017 season and was eventually put on injured reserve. He bounced back to run for 940 yards in 2018, but could never quite reach the heights of his breakout season two years prior.

Johnson was dealt to the Houston Texans in 2020 in the trade that brought All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona. He played two seasons for the Texans and last played a regular-season game for the New Orleans Saints in 2022.

The Cardinals picked Johnson in the third round of the 2015 draft out of Northern Iowa. He finished his career with 6,876 total yards and 57 touchdowns.

“I’m looking forward to my next career path in life,” Johnson posted. “I don’t know exactly what that will be, but I hope it will bring me the same passion, excitement, and love as football did!”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl