Former All-Pro returner Jakeem Grant to participate in Jets minicamp on tryout basis: report

The Jets seem determined to get their kick and punt returner positions right as they head into the 2024 season.

After previously signing former All-Pro returner Tarik Cohen to a contract, the team will also have another former All-Pro coming into the building in the form of Jakeem Grant.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Grant will participate in Jets’ minicamp on a tryout basis.

A two-time Second-Team All-Pro selection and Pro Bowler in 2021, Grant spent parts of six seasons with the Miami Dolphins and was traded to the Chicago Bears in October 2021.

An electric returner on both punt and kickoff units, Grant has four career punt return touchdowns and two career kick return touchdowns, amassing 5,130 all-purpose yards. But injuries have been a huge part of his story, as he hasn’t played since the 2021 season due to an Achilles tear in 2022 and a torn patellar tendon in 2023.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh talked about the value of kick returners when the team signed Cohen last month, noting that the new NFL kickoff rules will put the ball in the hands of returners much more often. No longer will the kickoff play be a guaranteed boot out of the back of the end zone, as touchbacks will now move the ball all the way up to the 30-yard line. Most of the players on the field also won’t be able to move until the returner fields the ball.

While Grant is just with the Jets on a tryout, at least for now, he gives Brant Boyer’s special teams unit another option at returner, to go along with Cohen and Xavier Gipson.