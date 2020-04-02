Former All-Pro LB Aldon Smith reportedly signs with Cowboys after four-year absence from NFL

After a four-year absence from the NFL, former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is back. According to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, Smith has signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys worth $4 million.

Selected by the 49ers with the seventh pick in the 2011 draft, Smith quickly became one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL, tallying 14 sacks as a rookie and 19.5 sacks the year after in 2012. He and Colin Kaepernick were the main reasons the 49ers went to the Super Bowl that year.

Unfortunately for Smith, it was mostly downhill from there. He recorded 8.5 sacks in 11 games, but his season was derailed after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. Smith voluntarily entered a rehabilitation facility after Week 3 and missed the next five games.

Then in 2014, Smith was suspended nine games for violating the league's substance abuse policy and recorded just two sacks in seven games. He was arrested the following summer for a third DUI and the 49ers released him.

The Raiders took a flier on him in 2015 and he played in nine games, but the NFL then suspended him for one-year following a hit-and-run in 2015. Smith applied for reinstatement but ended up sitting out 2016 and 2017. The Raiders released him in 2018.

Smith still needs to be reinstated before playing a game for the Cowboys, though according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Dallas is confident the league will reinstate him.

The now 30-year-old will now attempt to revive a career that showed an immense amount of promise early on, only to be hampered by off-the-field issues. If he can reclaim a portion of his San Francisco form, it'll be bad news for the Redskins and the rest of the NFC East teams who will have to face him twice a year.

