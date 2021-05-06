Former pro golfer Dan Bowling arrested allegedly trying to meet undercover officer posed as minor

Ryan Young
·Writer
·1 min read
Former professional golfer Dan Bowling was arrested on Thursday after he attempted to meet an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl, Orlando Police announced.

Bowling, according to ClickOrlando.com, is facing obscene communication, traveling to meet with a minor and attempted lewd and lascivious molestation charges. He allegedly contacted the officer and messages turned sexual on the first day, per the report.

Officers then arrested the 26-year-old when he attempted to meet the officer.

Bowling, despite the department’s tweet claiming he's a top golfer on the PGA Tour, has not competed professionally since 2016, when he competed in a lower tour in Canada. He is not in the PGA Tour’s "top 100" list, as that list doesn’t exist, and he’s not in the Official World Golf Rankings.

His last appearance came on the Mackenzie Tour’s National Capital Open to Support Our Troops in 2016, though he missed the cut. Bowling has just seven career starts on the Tour, and never competed on the PGA Tour.

