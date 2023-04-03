Former All-Pro DT Gerald McCoy offers some smart advice to Jalen Carter

Sometimes it takes someone who has walked along the pathway before to provide the best guidance for a player. In the case of Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and his rocky path to the draft, he’s been offered some sage wisdom from an NFL great who recently reached the end of the path Carter is hoping to explore.

After Carter’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, communicated via ESPN’s Adam Schefter that his client will only work out for teams picking inside the top 10 selections, longtime Buccaneers great Gerald McCoy chimed in with some smart perspective. McCoy, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft by the Buccaneers, thought that was a bad move by Rosenhaus and Carter.

Georgia DT Jalen Carter is visiting the Bears today. It is his second visit, with him already having visited the Eagles. Carter’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said he is declining visit requests for any team drafting outside the top 10 picks. “I’m confident Jalen will go in the top 10,”… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2023

McCoy, a player to whom Carter is sometimes compared, offered this smart response,

“Whether he is expected to be top 10 or not. His recent circumstance and his workouts this not smart. Also you never know who may want to trade up. Don’t assume with the draft. We’ve seen some crazy things happen.”

McCoy made the Pro Bowl every season from 2012-2017 and finished his career with 59.5 sacks. He last played in just one game for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021.

