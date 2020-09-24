Former All-Pro DT Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison is on Bears’ radar

Through the first two games of the 2020 NFL season, the Chicago Bears have remained relatively healthy, especially in comparison to the rest of the league. But if there’s one position to be concerned with, it’s the nose tackle spot on the defensive line.

First, veteran defensive tackle Eddie Goldman opted out of the season this summer due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19. Now, defensive tackle John Jenkins, his replacement, is dealing with an injured thumb and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future. Help may be on the way, however.

Following the news of Jenkins’ injury, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter is reporting veteran defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison has decided to play this year and is meeting with teams this week. The Bears are among a handful of teams interested in his services.

Former NFL All-Pro DT Damon “Snacks” Harrison, who openly contemplated retirement last year, has decided to play this season and is scheduled to visit next week with the Seahawks, per source. The 31-year-old Harrison also has received interest from the Bears, Packers and Bengals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2020





Harrison, who last played for the Detroit Lions in 2019, contemplated retiring this offseason, but decided to keep his options open. The 31-year old was an all-pro as a member of the New York Giants in 2016 after signing a lucrative deal with them that offseason. He was traded to Detroit midseason in 2018 and started 15 games for the Lions in 2019, totaling 49 tackles and two sacks.

The Bears were considered “an option” for Harrison when he responded to a now-deleted Tweet earlier this month when he contemplated where he wanted to play this season. But it’s worth noting his first official visit is with the Seattle Seahawks and it’s unclear if the Bears will bring him in. Chicago also signed former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Daniel McCullers to replace Jenkins, possibly an indication the team is done adding to the position for now.

For now, Bears fans will have to wait and see if Harrison is still available or if he winds up signing a deal with Seattle.