Nose tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of 32 over the weekend.

“Leaving out the same way I came in…with my head held high and unapologetic. It’s been real @NFL 🙏🏾 thanks for giving a kid from the projects of New Iberia & Lake Charles Louisiana a chance. I made history!!! They said I couldn’t do it but I did it! #Rags2Riches Snacks OUT ✌🏾,” Harrison wrote in a posting to his twitter account.

Harrison played nine seasons in the NFL with five teams after entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of William Penn in 2012. Harrison spent four seasons with the New York Jets, parts of three seasons with the New York Giants, parts of two seasons with the Detroit Lions, and split time last year with the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers.

Harrison earned first-team All-Pro honors during his first season with the Giants in 2016. Harrison racked up 86 total tackles from the defensive interior with 2.5 sacks for the Giants that season. He made the first-team alongside Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald for his efforts that season in New York.

Harrison appeared in 124 games during his career with 111 starts. He finished his career with 494 tackles, 11.0 sacks and an interception.

Former All-Pro defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison announces retirement originally appeared on Pro Football Talk