Former All-Pro cornerback Deltha O’Neal charged with felony DUI after crash

Former NFL All-Pro cornerback Deltha O’Neal was charged with felony DUI after an August accident in Florida left himself and a passenger with multiple injuries.

According to Terry Spencer of the Associated Press, O’Neal was measured with a blood-alcohol level of 0.16 after an accident on August 7 that saw his Mercedes-Benz strike a curb at high-speed and launch into a utility pole that split the vehicle in two.

O’Neal sustained a concussion, broken ankle and internal injuries in the crash. His passenger, Joseph Babcock, sustained a broken thighbone and internal injuries. Babcock is also suing O’Neal after pleading with O’Neal to slow the car down after reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour.

O’Neal was a first-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2000 and played nine seasons in the NFL. He made the Pro Bowl twice – once in 2001 with the Broncos and again in 2005 with the Cincinnati Bengals. His 2005 season also saw him named a first-team All-Pro after setting a franchise record with 10 interceptions in a single season. O’Neal would also spend a single season with the New England Patriots in 2008.

O’Neal had an arrest for DUI during his time with the Bengals as well in 2006 following a traffic stop.