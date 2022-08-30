Former All-Pro, Buffalo native Brett Kern released by Titans

The Tennessee Titans released Brett Kern on Monday and he immediately went onto the radar of the Buffalo Bills… or at least their fans.

With the cut of Matt Araiza over the weekend, the Bills are in need of a punter and Buffalo might not find one with more experience… and of course the cherry on top: Kern is a western New Yorker.

A Grand Island native, Kern was the Titans’ longest-tenured player having spent 13 years in Tennessee.

This preseason Kern had a 44.2 yards per punt average. In his career, Kern was named an All-Pro twice (2017, 2019) and was a three-time Pro Bowler (2017-2019).

At 36 years old, Tennessee decided to move on to a younger option. Cutting Kern also saved the Titans $2.2 million on their salary cap.

Despite his age, Kern certainly made it sound like he’s ready to keep playing.

“I don’t know. I feel like I’ve kicked the ball well,” Kern said via Titans Wire. “I kind of understand how the business works, and we’ll see what happens.”

Releasing Kern moves the Titans into the Ryan Stonehouse era of punting. He was an undrafted signee of the Titans this spring.

As a vested veteran, Kern can sign with a team any time and was not subject to waivers. Check back at Bills Wire for future updates on Kern and a potential homecoming with the Bills.

