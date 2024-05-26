Former Pro Bowl QB compares Drake Maye to Justin Herbert

Former three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Matt Hasselbeck is admittedly a fan of New England Patriots’ No. 3 overall draft pick Drake Maye.

The rookie quarterback is a phenomenal athlete with the ability to make every throw in the pocket and on the move. Those incredible physical attributes are packaged with a tremendous IQ on the field.

Hasselbeck has seen enough that he believes Maye’s “best football is ahead of him” at the next level. He even went as far as comparing him to Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert.

“To me, he’s a lot like Justin Herbert. So if you like Justin Herbert, I think you’ll like Drake Maye. And I really like Justin Herbert,” Hasselbeck said in an interview, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

“I think his best football is ahead of him. I love his personality. I love his demeanor. I love his toughness. I love his athleticism. Athleticism can get you in trouble sometimes, and it doesn’t always translate from college to the NFL, but I think his athleticism does. I think, more than anything, I think I really like the person. He has a contagious thing about him.”

The Patriots would certainly love for Hasselbeck’s assessment to be correct. It could mean the difference between the team getting back on track or further imploding.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire