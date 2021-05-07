Former Pro Bowl offensive tackle Charles Leno to visit Washington

Bryan Manning
2 min read
The Washington Football Team may not be finished adding talent to their offensive line. According to Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network, veteran offensive tackle Charles Leno will visit Washington on Monday.

Leno was released by the Chicago Bears earlier this week after seven seasons with the team. Chicago traded up in the 2021 NFL draft to select Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, making Leno expendable. The move saved Chicago almost $9 million against the salary cap in 2021.

A former seventh-round pick out of Boise State in 2014, Leno made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and has started 93 consecutive games for the Bears.

Washington has made two significant additions to its offensive line over the last week. Just before the draft, Washington acquired veteran guard Ereck Flowers in a trade with the Miami Dolphins.

Then, on day two of the NFL draft, the Football Team selected Texas offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi in the second round.

If Leno signs with Washington, it would presumably be to start at left tackle, allowing Cosmi to begin his career as a swing tackle. Last season’s starter, Cornelius Lucas, would return to his reserve role. Geron Christian, a third-round pick in 2018, would firmly be on the roster bubble.

Washington also has Saahdiq Charles on the roster. A fourth-round pick out of LSU in 2020, Charles was a college offensive tackle, but Washington’s coaching staff likes his potential at guard.

Bringing Leno in for a visit shows how serious Washington is about continuing to improve its offensive line.

