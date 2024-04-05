Former Princess Anne star Aziaha James soars in NC State’s run to Final Four

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WAVY) — Former Princess Anne star Aziaha James has become a household name in women’s basketball playing for NC State this season as she leads N.C. State into its Final Four matchup against undefeated South Carolina Friday.

As a junior, she was named first-team All-ACC and has averaged 22 points-per-game in the NCAA tournament.

While the world is getting to know her, we in Hampton Roads saw her outstanding prep career playing for the Cavaliers, a perennial state power. During her time in Virginia Beach, she was a four-time state champion, an all-state selection her junior and senior seasons, the VHSL 5A player of the year in 2020, as well as a McDonald’s All-American game nominee.

“Coming from another winning program helped me here,” James said in a press conference Thursday. “Just staying humble. Coach [Darnell] Dozier is the same kind of coach as coach [Wes] Moore. They stay on me all the time. I love that energy. It keeps me going and keeps me focused.”

After averaging seven points-per-game in her sophomore year, James took a big leap this season. Besides her all-conference honors, she’s been one of the best players in the country, shooting 34% on 3-pointers while playing 31 minutes-per-game.

James is leading the 11th-ranked Wolfpack (31-6) to their second NCAA Final Four in program history, as they prepare to face top-ranked and undefeated South Carolina (36-0) in Friday night’s national semifinal. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

A win would put N.C. State in the NCAA tournament championship game for the first time in school history and tie the program’s record for wins in a single season with 32.

